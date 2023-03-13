Nano (XNO) Market Cap Tops $111.82 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $111.82 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,187.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00339184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00629786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00080883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00527447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

