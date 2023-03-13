Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Up 93.3% in February

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

