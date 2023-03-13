National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,095,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 4,224,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 398.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.09.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.7146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.