National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.29

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.29 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 14003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $806.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

