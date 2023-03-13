National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.29

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.29 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 14003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
National HealthCare Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $806.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.28.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.