NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.56. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

