Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INFN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Infinera stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. 3,221,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

