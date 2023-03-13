Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 505,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,956. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

About Coursera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

