New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,084,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 9,104,444 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

