New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:NYMTM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.48. 21,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,378. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.
