New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NYMTM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.48. 21,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,378. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

