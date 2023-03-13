Nexo Trading Down 5.4% This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $340.95 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

