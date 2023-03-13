NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -622.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

