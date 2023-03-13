NFT Price Tops $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. NFT has a total market cap of $705,151.35 and approximately $1,848.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00036226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00225595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,490.81 or 0.99946618 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01684382 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $296.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.