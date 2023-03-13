NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,567.0 days.
NGK Insulators Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF remained flat at $13.29 during midday trading on Friday. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.
About NGK Insulators
