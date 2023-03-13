NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $116.40 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

