Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 3982924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $983.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $158,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $158,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,302,429 shares of company stock worth $2,869,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,493,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 992,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 931,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.