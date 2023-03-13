Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 3982924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $983.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,493,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 992,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 931,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
