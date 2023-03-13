Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.
Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
