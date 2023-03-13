Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

