Northwest Natural’s (NWN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.19. 46,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.