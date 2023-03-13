Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) were up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,020,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,777,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Novavax Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $593.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($11.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,027,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 10,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

