NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading Down 12.5%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 727,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 220,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

