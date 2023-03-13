Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.67.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.82. 1,233,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.82.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.