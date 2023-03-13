Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 34 ($0.41) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

HMSO opened at GBX 24.96 ($0.30) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 17.04 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.21.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

