Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 85 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quilter to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 108.17 ($1.30).

Quilter Trading Down 1.8 %

QLT opened at GBX 87.84 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.82. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.20 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

