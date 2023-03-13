Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 712,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,574. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.