Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JHAA stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

