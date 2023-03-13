Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 3.2 %

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.