Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 89.6% in February

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NXP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.11. 51,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,221. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
