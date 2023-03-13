Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 89.6% in February

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NXP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.11. 51,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,221. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,250 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 417,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 274,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 92,886 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

