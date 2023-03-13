Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

JSD stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

