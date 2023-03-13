Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPV opened at $11.25 on Monday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

