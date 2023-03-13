Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Update

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

Further Reading

