NWF Group (LON:NWF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NWF Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON NWF opened at GBX 270 ($3.25) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.99. The company has a market capitalization of £133.41 million, a PE ratio of 729.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.46).

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,891.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About NWF Group

In related news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £27,840 ($33,477.63). Corporate insiders own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

