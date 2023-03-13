NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Cut by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.07. 575,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

