Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.79 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $335.47 million and $70.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.97 or 0.06912625 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00025519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

