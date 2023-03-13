Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

OCN stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $213.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,268,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

