Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
OCN stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $213.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.04.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
