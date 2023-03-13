Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,230. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 709.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 400,229 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,150,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 185,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.