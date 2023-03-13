Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $60.67 Average PT from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

