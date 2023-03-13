Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $60.67 Average PT from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
OLLI stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
