onsemi’s (ON) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.84.

ON stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in onsemi by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

