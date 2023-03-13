OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.43.
OptimizeRx Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of OPRX stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
