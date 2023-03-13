OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

