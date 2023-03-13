OriginTrail Hits Market Capitalization of $125.37 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $125.37 million and $1.65 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00421311 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.39 or 0.28477875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

