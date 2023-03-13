Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Update

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osino Resources Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of OSIIF stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Osino Resources has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. The firm operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

