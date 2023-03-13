Oxen Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $390,636.13 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,129.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00345844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00682796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00085843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00546321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,253,934 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

