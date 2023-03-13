Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) is Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Oxford Industries comprises about 1.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Oxford Industries worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 66,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,319. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CL King increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

