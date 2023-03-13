Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £151.86 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,531 ($30.44) per share, with a total value of £151.86 ($182.61).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,592 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £155.52 ($187.01).
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,221 ($26.71) per share, with a total value of £133.26 ($160.25).
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
Shares of OXIG stock traded down GBX 70 ($0.84) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,480 ($29.82). 241,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,816. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,541.67, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,686 ($20.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,650 ($31.87). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,389.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,151.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
