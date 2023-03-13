Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £151.86 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,531 ($30.44) per share, with a total value of £151.86 ($182.61).

On Friday, February 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,592 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £155.52 ($187.01).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,221 ($26.71) per share, with a total value of £133.26 ($160.25).

Shares of OXIG stock traded down GBX 70 ($0.84) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,480 ($29.82). 241,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,816. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,541.67, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,686 ($20.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,650 ($31.87). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,389.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,151.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,930 ($35.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

