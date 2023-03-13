Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 238,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PANL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. 221,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,341. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $299.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.