Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

PARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

