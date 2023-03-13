Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $111.45

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.45 and last traded at $116.62, with a volume of 16763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.17.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
