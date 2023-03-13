Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $111.45

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.45 and last traded at $116.62, with a volume of 16763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Park National

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.