Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Parks! America Price Performance
Shares of Parks! America stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Parks! America has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.53.
About Parks! America
