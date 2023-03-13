Paul Grinberg Purchases 1,320 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Axos Financial Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of AX traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 274,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,965. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.
