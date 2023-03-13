Paul W. Taylor Buys 19,800 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 69,472,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,189. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACW. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.