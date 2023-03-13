Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of Paysafe stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

