Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Paysafe stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,939. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 75.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 434,300 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 170.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

